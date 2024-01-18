If you’re sick of rewatching Wizards of Waverly Place over and over again, then you’re in luck! The hit Disney show is reportedly getting a sequel.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the wizards return.

Who Will Be in the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel?

This might be one of the best casted reboots of all time! On January 18, 2024, Deadline reported that Disney ordered a pilot for the sequel, which will be produced by Selena Gomez and David Henrie. The “Calm Down” songstress will be reprising her role of Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot episode, while David will return as a series regular, reprising his character of Justin Russo.

They aren’t the only familiar Disney faces we can expect to see in the series. Janice LeAnn Brown from Just Roll With It will also be featured in the show as Billie, a young wizard. Alongside Janice, Alkaio Thiele will star as Roman Russo and Mimi Gianopulos will play Giada.

No other original cast members have been confirmed yet, but we expect more announcements in the future.

What Is the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel About?

The story follows an adult Justin Russo, a family man with two kids, who no longer has his wizard powers. If you recall in the Wizards of Waverly Place finale, Justin gave up his powers because he wanted to live a regular, smegular life.

However, Justin must put his wizarding hat on once again after a mysterious incident takes place at WizTech, causing a young wizard to find themselves in dire need of Justin’s help and training. The former wizard must use his past knowledge to help save the Wizarding World, once again.

What Has the Cast Said About the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel?

On January 18, 2024, Disney took to Instagram to post a teaser about the upcoming series. In the image, we see the cover page of the Wizards pilot script.

Justin responded in the comment section, showing his excitement for the reboot saying, “Get ready for the Russo’s to become apart of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year [magic] comes back ;)”

That’s not all he had to say! Justin posted on his personal account with an image of the same script that same day. David Deluise, who played Selena and Justin’s dad in the show, commented “Reboot ?” under the photo. This sparked concern from fans who thought that he wouldn’t be returning to reprise his role.

However, Justin quickly stepped in to shut down worries saying, “We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order.”

Alongside Justin, Selena has shared her excitement for the sequel. Following the news, the singer reposted the Deadline article, saying that she was “so excited.” She then continued to show her support by posting a throwback photo of her and Justin captioned, “We’re back.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.