They’re not wizards anymore! Disney Channel viewers said goodbye to the Russo family in January 2012 when Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end after four seasons on the air.

Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin starred as Alex, Justin and Max Russo, respectively, alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone. Not to mention, the show’s pretty famous guest stars! Throughout the shows four seasons, fans watched as the teens learned to master their magical power with the knowledge that they would compete against each other one day as the family could only have one sole magician.

“I was on Wizards of Waverly Place from when I was 14 until I was 18 or 19 and I thank God for that show — it gave me a legitimate family,” Selena gushed to Into the Gloss during a 2014 interview. “The whole cast and crew were all there before anything started, they saw me at my best and at my worst, and could call me out on my s–t. People ask how I feel about having such a young fan base because of that show — I’m proud of it! Sure, it put me in that box of being a Disney kid, but I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

After the show came to an end, the cast moved on from their Disney Channel days and became huge stars in their own right. Selena focused on her music and other acting projects, David started a family and a career behind the camera and Jake appeared on multiple seasons of Freeform’s The Fosters. Even though they were no longer family on screen, the cast stayed close. In fact, they’ve spoken about the possibility of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot multiple times over the years.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena and I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” David shared during an appearance on former costar Gregg Sulkin‘s YouTube channel in July 2020. “Could be tomorrow. Could be a year from now. But I’d say there’s reasonable hope that there will be a reunion one day.”

If the cast is down to get back together all these years later, why did the show come to an end in 2012? Scroll through our gallery for what we know.

