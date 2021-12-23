Saying goodbye! Every now and again, a fan-favorite TV show gets canceled and fans wonder why.

In December 2021, it was announced that Netflix would not be renewing Julie and the Phantoms for a season 2. In an Instagram message to fans, the show’s executive producer Kenny Ortega thanked viewers for the “tremendous outpouring of love and support” since the series premiered in September 2020.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” he shared. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue!”

Following the news, some of the cast members commented on his post with meaningful messages.

“I love you guys all so dearly thank you for all the support remember to stand tall no matter what love you This may be the end of Julie Melina but this is just the beginning a Madison Reyes,” Madison Reyes wrote. Jeremy Shada added, “Love you Kenny. Thanks for giving us the opportunity of a lifetime. Made something so special. Big thanks to all the #Fantoms for keeping it alive.”

Of course, this isn’t the only show that have been canceled over the years. Suite Life on Deck came to an end in May 2011 after three seasons, but according to star Dylan Sprouse, he and brother Cole Sprouse “had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go.” Unfortunately, they weren’t able to make it work.

“We were 18. If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then … well, I would beg to disagree,” Dylan told Vulture in December 2017. “I don’t think [Disney was] willing to work with us, really ever. So, we stopped the show.”

Lucy Hale also addressed the cancellation of her show Katy Keene when it was announced in July 2020. At the time, she got emotional in an Instagram video when sending a message to fans.

“I’ve struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything,” the actress explained. “Nothing felt right, I didn’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice for how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it. Truly, it was one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom.”

