Sorry, you guys, but it’s over. After one season, Katy Keene has officially been canceled. The CW show’s main star, Lucy Hale, took to Instagram on Friday, July 3, to share the heartbreaking news, and she broke down in tears while discussing her time in the Riverdale spinoff series.

“I’ve had to do this a couple of times just because I was a blubbering mess and you don’t want to see that. I’ve struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything. Nothing felt right, I didn’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice for how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it. Truly, it was one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom,” the actress said in a tearful video. “We did not get picked up for a second season. It happens. It’s happened a few times for me, and each time, it’s just heart breaking. It’s broken my heart numerous times and this was a bad one. It will probably take some time to get over.”

“I wanted to make this video so you can hear straight from me, so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short, I am just grateful. I am grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast. To [the creators] and cast, you guys are just magic,” she continued. “Thank you to you guys. I cannot stress enough how amazing you are all the time, you’ve just been there for me and supported everything I’ve done. What the f**k, I’m just so lucky. Moments like this is when I realize how lucky I am.”

As for why it wasn’t renewed, the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum said it “wasn’t the right time for it.”

“I am so proud of what we made and I believe it’s timeless. Sometimes things just don’t work out and it’s not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused,” she concluded. “The show’s not coming back, and that sucks, but I’ll hold my head high. Who knows what I’ll do next. We’ll see. I love you guys.”

