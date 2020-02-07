Actress Lucy Hale is pretty in pink! On Friday, February 7, the 30-year-old actress was spotted filming her CW series Katy Keene in Grand Central Station with actor Zane Holtz. The actress was photographed wearing a stunning pink and gray dress with a red coat hanging down her back. Both Lucy and Zane were all smiles while they filmed what looked like an intense scene.

The images of the two actors surfaced just one day after their Riverdale spin-off show finally premiered on Thursday, February 6. For those who missed it, Katy Keene follows more of the iconic Archie Comics characters as they chase their dreams in New York City. Lucy plays the title role of Katy, who is an aspiring fashion designer.

According to Lucy, the series will be “much brighter” than anything Riverdale fans are used to.

“I think lovers of shows like [Riverdale] will still gravitate to our show, because it leaves you feeling good and ready to go out and chase whatever it is you’re chasing. I’ve never quite done a show like this. There’s a musical element to it, and lots of amazing clothes,” she told W Magazine in June 2019.

From the look of it, Lucy was right because her outfit in these photos are everything! Scroll through our gallery to see all the images.

