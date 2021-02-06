The cast of Katy Keene is officially moving on! The Riverdale spinoff series aired on The CW for one season from February 2020 until May 2020 before the network announced its cancellation in June 2020.

Starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa, the NYC-based show followed the story of aspiring fashionista Katy Keene as she tries to make it in the big city while balancing her personal and professional lives. Often featuring cameos from the OG Riverdale cast, the show was one-of-a-kind, but according to Lucy, it just “wasn’t the right time” for it to air.

“I didn’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice for how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it. Truly, it was one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said in a tear-filled Instagram video from July 2020 while announcing the sad news to her followers. “We did not get picked up for a second season. It happens. It’s happened a few times for me, and each time, it’s just heartbreaking. It’s broken my heart numerous times and this was a bad one. It will probably take some time to get over.”

She continued, “I wanted to make this video so you can hear straight from me, so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short, I am just grateful. I am grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast.”

Since the show officially came to an end, the Katy Keene stars have all started nabbing new roles. Scroll through our gallery to see what they’re up to now!

