Don’t call Lucy Hale a little liar anymore! The actress made her claim to fame as Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars when the show premiered in 2010, and her career has only flourished since then.

“It was such a crazy experience to be a part of something that was massive on a global scale,” the actress told People in December 2021 about the time after the show came to an end. “The show changed our lives overnight. We were so young, so busy and over­-worked. But you’re up on this mountain, and you’re like, ‘Every­thing is so great! People love us!'”

Following the show’s seven-season run, the actress nabbed roles in shows like Katy Keene and Ragdoll. The latter of which was different than anything fans have ever seen Lucy in before.

“For me, where I’m at in my career, and what I’m looking to do, I’m just always searching for something a little different,” she told Variety in November 2021. “Something I haven’t done before.”

The Tennessee native continued: “I want to say it’s not strategic that I’m doing all these different things. Because really, for me, I don’t have rules. I just want to create content that resonates with people. I’ve been acting since I was 15 and I’m 32 now, so it’s nice that I’m lucky enough to be able to be picky, and to do the things that really speak to me and not just have to do one for a paycheck or the viewers. This is a point in my life where it’s for me and that’s exciting.”

Before her acting career kicked off, Lucy had a small stint on the 2003 competition show American Juniors where she showcased her singing voice. Since then, she’s continued to sing amid nabbing TV and movie roles. The Life Sentence alum even released one album, Road Between, in 2014. Although Lucy admitted to Coveteur in March 2018 that it was “hard” for her to “embrace the touring part” of a music career, singing is still something she loves.

“At the end of the day, it’s still my hobby; I love music more than anything,” she told the website at the time. “I’d love to make another album and then obviously [sing] through acting jobs.”

With tons of acting jobs on the horizon, it doesn’t seem like Lucy is slowing down any time soon. Scroll through our gallery to see her transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.