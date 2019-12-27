Almost everyone’s using dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge in the hopes of making a romantic connection that will eventually turn into a full-fledged relationship. And it turns out, celebrities are swiping right all day long too! Um, can you imagine if you came across your favorite star on a dating app? OMG.

But, there’s a catch. It turns out, most celebrities who sign up for a dating app do it within a certain elite app called Raya. Basically, it’s like any other dating app, but it’s for famous people, and it’s got a whole bunch of ridiculous qualifications to join it (including a certain number of Instagram followers to prove that you’re a public figure).

So who’s using it? Well, stars like Kiernan Shipka, Niall Horan, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas and more have all been spotted looking for love on Raya. And they’re not the only ones. James Charles, KJ Apa, Demi Lovato have all also admitted to using dating apps before. Wow, we’re truly shook.

Scroll through our gallery to find out which other celebrities are using dating apps in hopes of finding their soulmate.

