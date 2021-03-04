New couple alert? Madelaine Petsch just might have a new beau following her split from Travis Mills.

The Riverdale star was spotted walking around Vancouver, Canada alongside athlete Miles Chamley-Watson — a fencer from the U.K. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail in March 2021, Madelaine and Miles walked side-by-side and appeared to have their arms linked in one shot. Fans on social media have speculated that these two may be more than friends for a few months, but this outing marks the first time they were pictured alone together.

An Instagram account dedicated to their rumored romance shared a picture of Miles in October 2020 walking Madelaine’s dog, Olive, alongside fellow Riverdale actress Camila Mendes. Another social media post from the Riverdale cast’s Thanksgiving celebration in November 2020 also showed Miles sitting next to Madelaine at the dinner table surrounded by her cast members.

News of Madelaine’s rumored romance comes after The CW star opened up about her mental health following her February 2020 split from her ex-boyfriend after three years together. “My mental health was at an all-time low,” she told Flaunt Magazine in January 2021 about dealing with her and Travis’ breakup amid a pandemic. “Every day was definitely a challenge, and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane. My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game-changer for my mental health. I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books.”

Madelaine and Travis first started dating in 2017 after he slid into her DMs. Throughout their time together, the couple was constantly sharing their love with followers via Instagram and YouTube. “I was so public with my boyfriend,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2021. “I wish I would’ve pulled back a little bit.”

Following their split, Travis shared a heartfelt message on social media and wished his ex the best. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine,” he wrote at the time. “While I’m holding back tears, I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.”

The actress, for her part, didn’t publicly acknowledge the split. “I chose not to because that was what felt most authentic to me,” she explained during the Cosmo interview. “Moving forward, I will keep personal relationships like that off my YouTube.”

From the sound of it, we may not be getting any relationship content from Madelaine in the near future. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the Riverdale star’s complete dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.