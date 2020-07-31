Despite being torn apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madelaine Petsch insisted that she and her Riverdale costars are closer than ever! Yep, when asked if she’s been in touch with Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott and the rest of the cast of the CW show, the actress revealed that they have a giant group chat and that it’s been “lit up” all throughout the quarantine!

“[Our] group chat is always lit up,” the 25-year-old told Us Weekly in a new interview. “It’s never not lit.”

As for who keeps the conversation going, Madelaine revealed that Cole is constantly bring the laughs!

“Cole is the funniest in general. Always, always bringing the laughs,” she dished.

For those who missed it, production of the series was put on hold back in March due to the virus, and although Deadline previously reported that filming may pick up again in August, the F the Prom star gave fans an important new update.

“I think it’s still up in the air,” she explained. “I think until this whole pandemic settles a little bit, we can’t. It’s not really a topic that I think things change on the daily right now. As you know, I mean, everything is still up in the air. So I feel, like, we’re just hold[ing] on for dear life.”

While speaking to Insider, Madelaine also opened up about how being stuck inside has impacted her mental health.

“I’ve probably been more up and down during quarantine than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” she said, adding that acting is a great distraction from her problems. “When I’m somebody else is when I feel like I can let go of all of my crap and my own baggage. It actually made me get through what I was going through so much better because I was able to process in a rational sense when I was ready, versus that being the only thing that I think about.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

