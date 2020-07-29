She’s speaking out! Riverdale star Bernadette Beck just completely slammed the CW show for its lack of diversity and the way she was treated on set. The actress, who played Peaches ‘N Cream in Season 3 and 4 of the CW show, said she felt like she was “completely forgotten” by the directors.

“I was completely forgotten in the scene more than once,” she recalled during a new interview with Elle. “The director [would] be walking off set and I’d have to chase them down because I had no idea where to stand, what to do — I just hadn’t been given any instruction. You can’t treat people like they’re invisible and then pat yourself on the back for meeting your diversity quota for the day.”

The 26-year-old claimed that her character didn’t have a developed back story or personality, and that she “simply exists in the background of many scenes.”

“I was made out to be a very unlikable character and therefore, an unlikable person in people’s eyes,” Bernadette continued. “I get it, there’s always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist. I was, for no reason, depicted in a very negative, unattractive light. And I’m not the first Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota. It’s just to fulfill points.”

The star revealed that she was body shamed by some of the show’s viewers, and get this — she even received death threats and experienced severe anxiety attacks because of it.

“I didn’t understand when I first got on that show that it meant something for your character to be likable,” she continued. “Some people say it’s just a TV show, but I’m thinking about the implications long-term. If we are depicted as unlikable or our characters are not developed or we’re looked at as the enemy all the time, that affects our public persona. What kind of opportunities are we losing out on even after Riverdale? Our white co-stars are getting all this screen time and character development. They’re building up their following, generating more fans, selling out at conventions, and fans have more of an emotional connection with them. But if we don’t necessarily get that, and we’re looked at with disdain, what does that do to us and how does that stain our reputation moving forward?”

Previously, Vanessa Morgan blasted Riverdale‘s writers for making her a “side kick” and paying her the least amount of money throughout her time in the series. For those who missed it, following the tragic death of George Floyd, the 28-year-old opened up about the racism she has experienced in Hollywood.

“I’m not being [quiet] anymore,” she captioned a powerful post that read, “Tired of how black people are portrayed in media. Tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being [quiet] anymore.”

“I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least,” she added in another tweet. “I could go on for days.”

After that, the series’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa issued a public apology.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color,” he wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday, June 4. “Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where they work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

The CW declined our request for comment.

