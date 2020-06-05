Just days after Vanessa Morgan completely slammed the Riverdale writers for making her a “side kick” and seemingly paying her the least amount of money, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has issued a public apology.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color,” he wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday, June 4. “Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where they work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

For those who missed it, the actress called out the CW show in a series of tweets posted on May 31, 2020, following the tragic death of George Floyd.

“I’m not being [quiet] anymore,” she captioned a powerful post that read, “Tired of how black people are portrayed in media. Tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being [quiet] anymore.”

“I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least,” she added. “I could go on for days.”

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

The 28-year-old then pledged to no longer play characters who don’t properly represent the black community.

“To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us. To the six-year-old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU,” she said. “And I will no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us. PERIOD.”

And I will no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us. PERIOD. — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020

As fans know, many celebrities have spoken out following George’s unjust passing. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

