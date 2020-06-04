Celebrities are using their platform to speak out and raise awareness after the tragic death of George Floyd. For those who missed it, on May 25, the 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders.

Both an independent autopsy and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner have concluded that George’s death was a homicide. In a statement to the New York Times, via civil rights attorney Ben Crump, said, “The pain that the black community feels over this murder and what it reflects about the treatment of black people in America is raw and is spilling out onto streets across America.”

The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Many stars have taken to social media and begged for justice for George’s murder. Others have joined the Black Lives Matter movement and protested to fight racial injustice and police brutality. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who have spoken out over the tragic death of George Floyd.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.