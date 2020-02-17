Rest in peace, Caroline Flack. Fans everywhere were left devastated when it was announced that the former host of the U.K. reality series Love Island had passed away after an apparent suicide on Saturday, February 15.

The television personality was 40 at the time of her death. According to The Sun, Caroline’s family released a statement that read, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.” From 2011 until 2013, Caroline also hosted The X Factor‘s post-show, The Xtra Factor, and interviewed many of the singing competition show’s contestants.

Caroline’s fans, friends, costars and other celebrities were shocked by the tragic loss, and took to social media to post tributes and share their love and support for the late star. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who have spoken out about Caroline’s sad passing.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

