Everyone is mourning the loss of actor and model Jason Bell. The young star, who played opposite Olivia Holt in her “Bad Girlfriend” music video, unfortunately passed away after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident last week. The 22-year-old actress and singer confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to her Facebook on Friday, November 22.

“My heart is real heavy this week,” Olivia wrote. “My handsome leading lad in my music video for ‘Bad Girlfriend’ has sadly passed away. My heart hurts so much. He was a true professional. One of the kindest humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. If everyone could please pray for healing for his family and friends and send them some love that would be above and beyond x rest in paradise Jason.”

Along with photos of the pair from the music video shoot, Olivia also looked back on her time working with Jason by sharing a sweet memory with fans and followers.

“We worked on this shoot from sunrise to sundown on probably the hottest day this year in California,” she said. “He never complained once. He was grateful to be there and to help bring my vision for this song to life. And I am forever grateful for him.”

To honor Jason’s memory, his closest friends are raising money to support his family during this difficult time.

“A truly extraordinary man lost his life Wednesday after a ferocious week long fight,” his friend wrote on Facebook. “Jason was involved in a not at fault motorcycle accident. He was gentle, had so much character, the owner of a free spirit, and was kind to everyone he met. Grounded despite his completely ungrounding good looks, he was a child of nature. He loved hikes, the beach, surfing, his motorcycle, family, and girlfriend. Please help us help his loved ones. I can’t think of a better gift than to give to the people he loved most.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.