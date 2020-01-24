This may be hard to believe, but Dylan Riley Snyder is turning 23 years old on Friday, January 24. The actor was only 14 when he starred in Kickin’ It, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by!

As fans know, the Disney XD show premiered in June 2011. It went on for four epic seasons before it concluded in March 2015, and everyone was pretty sad to see it go. Besides Dylan, the series starred Olivia Holt, Leo Howard, Mateo Arias, Jason Earles and Alex Jones, and it followed a group of martial arts students who had to work together to save their training center! Watching Jack, Milton, Jerry, Kim, Eddie, Rudy and the rest of the Bobby Wasabi Martial Arts Academy squad take on the world together was nothing short of magical. There’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

In the years since the show went off the air, the cast has certainly grown up a lot. Some of them went on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start families of their own!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the Kickin’ It cast is up to now.

