This may be hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since the fan-favorite flick Clueless premiered in 1995.

For those who forgot, the romantic comedy followed rich girl Cher who’s the most popular girl in her Beverly Hills school. Inspired to give back, she befriends the new girl, Tai, and gives her a full makeover. The new BFFs argue when they both fall for Cher’s ex-stepbrother Josh. This leads Cher to admit she feels “totally clueless,” so she starts to reflect on her life and realizes that she needs to start treating those around her better. She eventually reveals her feeling for Josh and the two fall in love.

The movie starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash,Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Elisa Donovan, Donald Faison and Wallace Shawn. What has the cast been up to since the film premiered? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out they’ve all stayed in the spotlight, went on to have super successful acting careers and have grown up so much! Scroll through our gallery to check out what the Clueless cast is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.