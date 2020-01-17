Does anyone else miss the movie Cloud 9? Well, for those fans who do, the feels are about to hit you hard because today, January 17, 2020, marks the six year anniversary since it premiered! Not only was the 2014 Disney Channel Original Movie a classic, but it was also one of Dove Cameron‘s first major roles, so the anniversary is definitely pretty nostalgic. Not to mention that it was also where the actress met and got close with Luke Benward, so yeah, it was pretty epic.

The story followed a snowboarder Kayla Morgan, who got dropped from her team and was forced to take lessons from Will Cloud, a snowboarding champ whose “fail” went viral on video. The two quickly formed a serious bond, and as they work together, he starts to overcome his insecurities and find the inner strength to come out of retirement.

Basically, the plot is all you’d ever want in a DCOM, so naturally, everyone instantly became obsessed. But now that five years have passed since the movie, fans are wondering — what is the cast up to now? Some went on to star in a ton of major roles, while others kinda disappeared from the spotlight. Either way, you’re not going to believe how much they’ve all changed. Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Cloud 9 has done since the movie.

