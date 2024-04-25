Without a doubt, Sara Paxton was probably in one of your favorite childhood movies. Her acting repertoire is seriously impressive — from starring in Aquamarine to Sydney White to Return of Halloweentown, she seriously nabbed some of the most iconic roles in 2000s. So, what is she up to now? Keep reading to find out!

What Has Sara Paxton Starred In?

The better question is — what hasn’t Sara starred in.

Beginning acting at an early age, Sara appeared in numerous films and television shows before she started nabbing bigger roles. In 2002, she played Sarah Tobin from Greetings from Tucson, then went on to star in Darcy’s Wild Life and played Sarah Borden in Summerland (Sara seems to play a lot of Sarah’s)

From there, she played the iconic blonde-and-blue haired mermaid in Aquamarine alongside Emma Roberts and JoJo, replaced Kimberly J. Brown for the fourth Halloweentown (for some reason), and also nabbed roles in Sydney White, Superhero Movie, The Last House on the Left, The Innkeepers and The Front Runner.

If you didn’t recognize her from anything listed above, maybe that’s because you remember her from one of her multiple Disney Channel and Nickelodeon appearances — which include, but are not limited to: Lizzie McGuire, Wizards of Waverly Place and Jonas.

During an interview with Schon Magazine in 2018, the Aquamarine actress explained she got her start in acting only as a hobby when she was younger.

“I didn’t think of what I was doing as a career. I thought of it as my after-school activity that I loved. It was tough at times but being in regular school was very important to me,” she explained, revealing that she put in extra work when she was off working on sets — even asking friends to fax her all the homework and notes she missed.

She summed it up: “I auditioned and fought for everything I worked on in my teen years and I am very proud of that and am so grateful that I was able to be a kid but still have those amazing experiences.”

What’s Sara Paxton Up to Now?

Sara is still grinding out major roles in Hollywood — most recently, she starred in the 2022 film Blonde, which starred Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

In 2019, she married her longtime boyfriend, actor Zach Cregger. The pair were together since around 2015 before tying the knot.

