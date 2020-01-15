Ever since Dove Cameron starred in Liv and Maddie and got propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the actress single?
Well, it turns out, the 24-year-old is is actually dating her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty. For those who forgot, the couple fell for each other on the set of the Disney Channel Original Movie back in 2016, and are still head over heels for each other more than three years later!
But who did the “Out of Touch” songstress date before Thomas? She was linked to Ryan McCartan back in 2013, and their relationship may go down in history as one of the messiest of all time! After they split in 2016, the singer claimed Ryan had treated her badly during their relationship, and he accused the actress of cheating on him with her current boyfriend.
Yeah, the blonde beauty has definitely had her fair share of drama when it comes to her love life, and J-14 is breaking it all down. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Dove has ever dated and what went down between them.
