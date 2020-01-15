How did Dove and Thomas meet?

The two stars got close after they appeared in Descendants 2 together! Dove got real about her first impression of Thomas to Seventeen Magazine, and fans’ hearts were bursting.

“I just thought he was, you know, kind of a playboy. I was like, ‘He’s way to mischievous and charismatic and good-looking to — this sounds awful, but to be good to me,’” she explained. “I never saw it ending well. I was like, ‘I’m going to steer clear of you, and avoid the biggest mistake of my life.’ And he tried to get me to pay attention to him by challenging me to a stare-off, not about who could blink first, but about who would look away first — who could withstand the eye contact. And we both like went through a range of emotions together. Like we’d be really happy and then really sad, and then we’d both start laughing at the same time. And then we both started crying, and he said to me — I’ll never forget it. We had barely met, and he was like, ‘I think I just fell in love with you.’”

How cute is that?!

She also told the outlet, “My relationship with Thomas has been different than anything I’ve ever experienced with another human right from the very start. I know this is cheesy, but honestly, right from the moment we met, it felt like the earth moved, for both of us. He told me he loved me within a week of meeting me, and has never taken a step back from that statement. He’s a pure soul. A well-intended, completely innocent source of care and generosity, humility and never-ending patience. I’ve never experienced an equality like we have, a real admission of who and what we are together and the guttural knowing that this is right. Thomas has been my rock. Every thought or feeling I have, no matter how strange or dark or heavy, he is a safe space for me, a never ending well of patience and generosity. He is my world.”