Dove Cameron

Dove admitted that she had mixed feelings about starring in another Descendants movie. For those who forgot, the third movie came out just weeks after Cameron Boyce tragically passed away from of an epileptic seizure. He played Carlos De Vil in the movies, and was only 20 years old at the time of his tragic death.

“What happened was so incredibly heart wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Dove admitted to HollywoodLife. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie, while it would be nostalgic for all of us and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong. So it could go either way and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight, “Yeah, I do think there is a world where [a fourth Descendants movie] happens. I don’t know anything for sure, but I definitely don’t think that that’s an impossibility. There is nothing that I can say for sure, but I definitely can say that it is not out of the question!”

“I don’t love the idea of doing it without Cameron, I don’t know what the plot would be and I don’t know what it would look like,” the Disney star continued. “But I also love the franchise and I love [director] Kenny [Ortega], and I love Disney and I love that cast. I loved that time in my life.”

While speaking to Digital Spy back in September, the 24-year-old actress hinted that a fourth flick may be in the works.

“I may or may not have heard something about something that I might be doing involving the franchise. I would never say that it’s over, but I also would never confirm anything at this time. I would be open to doing more,” she dished. “To be completely honest, as an actor who is not beholden to Disney, I would say that I think it would be smart for them to capitalize on the brand that they created. I think it would be smart to do maybe a spin-off with maybe the younger characters. I know that Disney has been very specific about saying that this world doesn’t really ever end, it goes on forever and the possibilities are endless.”