Ever since the third Descendants movie aired on Disney Channel, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — will there be a fourth flick? Unfortunately, the cast made it pretty clear at the time that it was the end of the series, but now, some of the stars have actually dropped some major hints that the franchise may not be over after all.
Plus, back in March 2020, news hit the web that they were turning the series into a Broadway play! According to Playbill.com, a stage adaptation of the Disney Channel original movie series is now available for licensing. It will reportedly be based off all three of the flicks and will contain old songs — which will be adapted by Madeline Smith and orchestrated by Matthew Tishler — as well as new tunes — which will be written by Nick Blaemire!
But wait, will the original cast hit the stage to reprise their roles? Will they ever return to the screen for a fourth movie? Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything the cast of Descendants has said about the possibility of the story continuing.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.