Ever since Sofia Carson made her Hollywood debut as Evie in the first Descendants film when it premiered on Disney Channel in 2015, fans have been obsessed with the actress. After 200 auditions while she was taking classes at UCLA, the actress booked her first role — “a small guest-starring role,” the starlet told Teen Vogue in February 2020 — on Austin & Ally and the rest is history.

Now that she’s made a name for herself on the film scene, Sofia is gearing up to star alongside Charles Melton in the new romantic flick Purple Hearts. Not only will she star in the movie about “aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie and military man Luke, who in spite of their apparent differences, fall hopelessly in love,” according to Deadline, but Sofia is also set to write and perform the entire soundtrack!

It’s true, Sofia has already had some experience in the music industry with the Descendants soundtrack and her solo music, but this is a whole other level.

To celebrate her epic accomplishments, J-14 decided to break down all of Sophia’s upcoming projects. Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

