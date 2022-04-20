Sofia Carson brought her fashion game with her when she performed at the White House on Monday, April 18! The Descendants star sang at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll and looked amazing doing it — but we expected nothing less.

In one of many Instagram posts from that day, the singer wrote, “Yesterday, I performed at The White House. It was my honor to sing for you Mr. President and Dr. Biden…🤍 One day I’ll find the words to express my gratitude. Infinitely grateful, infinitely humbled, infinitely honored.” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, whose daughter participated in the egg roll, and actress Kristin Chenoweth were also among the other celebrities in attendance.

Sofia recently took part in a partnership with UNICEF for Women’s History Month in February, in which she used one of her songs to support the Keeping Girls in School Act. “I’ve always believed that the most important thing that I can do with my voice and my platform and my music is to use it to give,” Carson told People Magazine in February 2022. “And I am so honored to be a UNICEF ambassador, and my heart and soul is dedicated in supporting the work that they do in changing and saving lives of young women through education.”

“I’ve always believed that a girl with a dream and an education is unstoppable and the greatest force in the world,” she continued. “But it’s a sad reality that over 130 million girls around the world, which is such a huge number to wrap your head around, aren’t in school, which means that they’ve been denied their right education, their voices have been silenced and they’ve been denied a future.”

“It’s our duty as women with platforms to raise our voices, to protect our girls, and so I partnered this month with UNICEF and we made a PSA to support the Keeping Girls in School Act … which will help to protect girls and reduce the barriers that they unfortunately face when accessing school.” Right on!

Scroll through our gallery to see her stunning looks at the White House.

