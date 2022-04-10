Such a queen! Sofia Carson is no longer rotten to the core, as she’s made a huge transformation from Disney star to mature singer-actress in recent years.

Sofia, 28, is relatively new to the acting scene opposed to her fellow Disney star colleagues. Her first acting role was as a guest star on the Disney show Austin & Ally, when she was already a college student at UCLA.

“I moved to L.A. myself and I was auditioning while I was in school,” she told Teen Vogue. “After class, I would run and audition once or twice a day. Or since I would often miss class, I would email my professor and be like, ‘I have this big audition. I’ll make up all my studies,’ et cetera. But they were always really understanding. I went on about 200 auditions before I got my first job.”

After her break on Austin & Ally, she nabbed the role as Princess Evie on the highly popular Disney Channel movie, Descendants, and starred in its sequels Descendants 2 and 3. The actress looks back at her Descendants years fondly, explaining to Teen Vogue that nabbing the role of Evie was “the moment where my life changed completely.”

“The first day on set we were shooting the opening number, ‘Rotten to the Core.’ My mom flew in, and I remember having the biggest case of butterflies in my stomach, but it was magical. As much as the movie is a fairy tale, even shooting it felt like a fairy tale. To be a part of something with The Walt Disney Company where I get to play the daughter of a heritage character — to play, like, a real-life Disney princess, it was so surreal.”

The singer could not be more deserving, and has continued to amaze fans with her successful music career after she released her self-titled debut album on March 25, 2022. She spoke with E! News about the album just weeks before its release.

“You know, every time I share a piece of my music with the world, it’s like I share a little piece of my heart,” the Descendants star shared. “With this album, I feel like I’m sharing my whole entire heart—all of me—and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a privilege to be able to make art that is a reflection of who I am and to share it with the world. At the same time, it is a little bit terrifying, but in a really thrilling and exciting way.”

Scroll through our gallery of Sofia’s transformation throughout the years.

