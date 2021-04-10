Former Disney darling Sofia Carson has taken her crown as a total fashionista! Over the years, the Descendants star has slayed every red carpet she’s walked down.

“I’ve always loved fashion. It’s a huge part of who I am as an artist,” the songstress told Billboard in April 2017. “I tend to fall for more classic pieces with a bit of an edge. I always really loved timeless fashion like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly — really beautiful and classic. But as an artist and musician, I always try to find that edge, whether it’s the boots or adding leather. A combination of leather and lace is very true to who I am.”

Fans have watched the “Fool’s Gold” songstress’ fashion choices evolve over the years, especially when it comes to including high-end pieces in her music video. This was evident when Sofia released the “Guess I’m a Liar” music video in October 2020.

“It’s an anthem of heartbreak, survival, and triumph,” she told Vogue in November 2020 about creating the song’s visual. “It was our goal to capture that, and it was apparent to me that the video was going to be a marriage of pop and fashion.”

She added, “The fashions evolve with the story. In the beginning, you’re seeing me in a piece that is Giambattista Haute Couture, which has the ethereal feminine and delicate aesthetic which is a little like something you’d be used to seeing me in. In that moment of the video, the performance is vulnerable … But for the other setups the [music] becomes stronger and bolder, and we needed pieces that reflected that.”

Going forward, the Florida native plans to continue merging both her fashion icon status and new music releases.

“It’s been such a privilege to be able to take these art pieces and bring them into the world of pop,” Sofia also told Vogue. “Fashion makes you feel something, and so does music, so if I can unite these elements to tell a story, it’s what I want to do.”

Not only has she gotten the chance to wear some pretty over-the-top costumes as Princess Evie in the Descendants franchise, but Sofia has been lucky enough to attend several events in seriously stunning gowns. From the Golden Globes to the Oscars and even her own movie premieres, Hollywood’s best dressed lists are familiar with the Disney Channel alum’s iconic outfits. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Sofia’s best red carpet looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.