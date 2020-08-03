Thanks for the sneak peek, Sofia Carson! Yep, the former Disney Channel star recently took to Instagram and shared a pretty epic behind-the-scenes picture of her and KJ Apa riding a motorcycle on set of their upcoming film, Songbird.

For those who missed it, the pair are set to play star-crossed lovers in the thriller flick that, according to Deadline, is all about “an essential worker (played by KJ) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (played by Sofia) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together.”

Sounds pretty intense if you ask us!

Just one day after Sofia’s post, KJ uploaded his own behind-the-scenes photo and announced that they finished filming the movie.

“Wrap on Songbird. You guys are gonna flip out on this movie, it’s so special. I f**king loved playing this character and feel very lucky to have been a part of it during these crazy times. Cheers,” the 23-year-old captioned his post.

Prior to their heartfelt messages, some fans were seriously concerned about KJ after the Riverdale star revealed that he had to get stitches in his head after an onset injury while filming the movie. He took to Instagram on July 29, and posted a series of photos alongside the caption, “Stunts.” Not only did he show a photo of himself getting stitches, but he also gave followers a look at the blood that got on his shirt from the gash in his head.

One day later, on July 30, KJ took to his Instagram Stories and further explained the injury to worried fans.

“I split my head open yesterday,” he explained before showing off the head wound. “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches.” Ouch, we’re so glad he’s OK!

