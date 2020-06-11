Get ready, guys, because the trailer for Sofia Carson‘s new Netflix movie, Feel The Beat, is finally here, and the former Disney Channel star is showing off some seriously amazing dance moves in it!

Set to premiere on Friday, June 19, the sure-to-be amazing flick is all about what happens when a “self-centered dancer, April (played by Sofia), is banished from Broadway and she grudgingly moves back in with her dad in her small Wisconsin hometown. Trying her best to avoid everyone in her tight-knit community, including her first love Nick, April is reluctantly recruited by her former dance teacher to coach the town’s misfit group of young dancers. Initially, believing she’s found the path back to Broadway, April gains so much more. A love letter to small towns, Feel The Beat is a heartwarming comedy about chasing your dreams.” And, boy, does this look like a must watch!

Aside from the Descendants actress, Feel The Beat also stars Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Kai Zen, Eva Hauge, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Enrico Colantoni.

For those who missed it, Sofia first announced the movie on social media back in May. She gave fans a first look at the film with series of Instagram posts, sharing a few still photos of her character taking the stage.

“Coming soon to a @netflix near you. #FeelTheBeat the movie. June 19,” she wrote at the time. “Be still my heart.”

According to Variety, the upcoming flick kicked off filming in Summer 2019 — almost a full year ago — and after months of waiting, it’s finally going to be released. So mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready, people, because there’s no doubt about it — Feel The Beat is about to be the feel-good summer movie we never knew we needed!

