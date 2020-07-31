Is KJ Apa OK? That’s what some fans are wondering after the Riverdale star revealed that he had to get stitches in his head after an onset injury while filming the new movie, Songbird.

For those who missed it, the actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 20, and posted a series of photos alongside the caption, “Stunts.” Not only did he show a photo of himself getting stitches, but he also gave followers a look at the blood that got on his shirt from the gash in his head.

One day later, on Thursday, July 30, KJ took to his Instagram Stories and further explained the injury to worried fans.

“I split my head open yesterday,” he explained before showing off the head would. “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches.”

As fans know, the 23-year-old is starring alongside Sofia Carson in the upcoming thriller Songbird. The two are set to play star-crossed lovers in a flick that, according to Deadline, is all about “an essential worker (played by KJ) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (played by Sofia) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together.”

Sounds pretty intense if you ask us!

Similarly, this isn’t the only injury KJ has suffered lately. That’s right, on July 19, he broke down in tears after removing a piece of metal from his eye in an Instagram video!

“A shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball,” the actor captioned the social media post.

Although it’s unclear exactly how the metal ended up in his eye in the first place, the 23-year-old used a Q-tip to remove it. Once it seemed to be out, KJ looked in the mirror and saw a hole in his eye. At first, he started laughing before starting to cry. Ouch! Feel better, KJ.

