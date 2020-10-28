The moment KJ Apa and Sofia Carson fans have been waiting for his almost here! The Descendants alum revealed that their highly anticipated movie Songbird is coming soon.

“Songbird, the feature film is coming out soon,” the former Disney Channel star told iHeartRadio during an October 2020 interview. “I can’t release the date yet, but you guys will know more about that very soon.”

Further discussing the movie while appearing on The Zach Sang Show in October 2020, Sofia said being on set “was surreal.”

“It was definitely an experience of a lifetime, plus the crew was really limited,” she explained. “There wasn’t lighting setups, there wasn’t multiple cameras. There was our camera operator, [who] was our director of photography … who was incredible. One camera handheld, and the director, and then me and KJ, which had most of our scenes together, so it was like live theater almost. It was so cool.”

She continued, “The movie was shot almost as if it was live theater and that there weren’t that many takes, and a lot of scenes were kind of shot back to back as if it was live, which kind of added to the intensity and how raw and real the film will end up being.”

It was first reported that Sofia and KJ would play star-crossed lovers in the upcoming thriller in July 2020. Deadline announced that the entire film is set to take place two years into the future when the entire world is placed under lockdown because of the spread of a new virus. Aside from KJ and Sofia, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also set to star.

At the time, KJ also told fans via Instagram Stories that the movie is going to be “nothing like you’ve seen before.”

But what exactly can viewers expect to see? Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of everything we know about KJ and Sofia’s new flick Songbird.

