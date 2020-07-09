Prepare yourselves, people, because this is the collaboration we never knew we needed! Yep, Sophia Carson and NikkieTutorials — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — just teamed up for a makeup video, and we’re seriously obsessed.

To celebrate the launch of her collaboration with Revlon, the Descendants actress and beauty vlogger played a super fun game, which obviously included the brand new collection. Both lovely ladies completed to see who can apply their lipstick the fastest and even caught up with each other. Guys, did you know these two are literally BFFs? Throughout the 15-minute video, they shared the story about when they first met and it turned out they’ve been friends for three years. Who knew?! Either way, we’re honestly here for this dynamic duo.

For those who missed it Sofia’s Revlon collection included four lipsticks — which come in shades The Sofia Red, Untold Stories, On Fire and Obsessed. There’s also a set of four liquid matte lips — which come in shades The Sofia Red, Obsessed, Wish and Forever Yours — and four nail polish colors — which come in shades The Sofia Red, Obsessed, In The Woods and Black Cherry. If you’re in need of a new way to spice up your makeup collection, Sofia has you covered! Thankfully, the entire collection is super affordable so we’ll be making a purchase some time in the near future.

As for her inspiration behind the shades, well the actress chatted with Allure and dished all about the process of creating her own makeup line.

“I’ve always gravitated toward either a red lip or a neutral nude lip,” she explained. “A red lip just makes me feel unstoppable, and neutral lips make me feel timeless, but still really bold.”

The 27-year-old also revealed how she wants fans to feel when they’re wearing her products.

“I hope that people can wear these shades and feel happy, or feel unstoppable, or just feel better,” she said.

