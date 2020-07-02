Can you imagine how iconic it would be if NikkieTutorials starred in The Vampire Diaries?! Well guys, that was almost the case! Yep, the YouTuber (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) just revealed that she was almost cast in the CW show, and we’re shook.

“I was almost cast as Meredith in The Vampire Diaries,” Nikkie explained in a new video. “That people, is the truth. A couple of years ago when I was really young and just did a couple of Vampire Diaries makeup tutorials, the casting agency behind The Vampire Diaries contacted me through email and they were like, ‘OK girl, we see that you’re a huge fan, we think you could be a perfect fit for Meredith.’”

Naturally, the makeup artist was super excited over it.

“They basically sent me an entire scene. I had to film it, I had to reenact it. It was basically an audition tape. They loved what I did and they were talking about flying me out to Atlanta, GA, where they filmed the show,” she continued. “Basically everything was a go, we were looking at flights, we were looking at it all, and I told my mom, I was like, ‘Mom, I made it, I’m an actress, I’m flying to the U.S. to pursue this career, honey.’ And my mom was like, ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe this is happening to my daughter!'”

But in the end, it didn’t work out.

“Everything was a go until they asked for a last couple of details. They were like, ‘Can we just get your measurements for like the clothing, and can we just get like all this stuff to buy clothes and know how you line up with the actors,'” the beauty guru added. “As soon as I emailed them that I am 6-foot-2, maybe even 6-foot-3 at this point, never heard from them again. I’m guessing that my height, because the men on the show were so tiny, I’m guessing that it was the height that was a problem. But, never heard from them again!”

Maybe next time, Nikkie!

