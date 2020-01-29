Beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials just admitted to her 13 million YouTube subscribers that she has finally learned the identity of the person who blackmailed her into coming out as transgender. As fans know, the Dutch YouTuber — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — posted a 17-minute video on January 13, 2020, where she opened up about her gender identity. A few weeks later, she revealed to fans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that she was actually blackmailed into speaking her truth.

In a video uploaded on Tuesday, January 28, the Nikkie told viewers that with the help of police, she now knows who blackmailed her. As it turned out, her blackmailer was just one person, not a group of people.

“I have their names, their phone numbers, their email addresses. I even know where they live and how they treated people around me to get more information on my true story,” she revealed. “Let me tell you, when I found out exactly who was behind this all, I was shocked. This is not a person that any of you know. It is someone who I don’t even personally know. Finding out exactly who did this was frightening but freeing at the same time.”

Nikkie then explained that with all this information, she has the ability to “destroy a life,” but has no plans to release the blackmailer’s name publicly.

“If I out this person, am I gonna be doing the same thing as this person did to me? Do I want that? Do I want to put a human being in that same situation that I was in?” she said. “I don’t want to lower myself to his level, no. I am creating my own level. I am better than that.”

She continued, “I think in a way, they already got their punishment. They now know that I know exactly who it is and I think they’re going to have a little bit of that fear that one day maybe their name is going to leak to the press. They’re going to feel exactly the same thing that I was feeling.”

Nikkie also asked fans to stop their social media “witch hunt” for the blackmailer’s identity and said that none of the people fans have found are the right person.

“To be honest, I don’t think that is your story to tell,” she told viewers. “You are destroying people’s lives who aren’t even involved in this.”

