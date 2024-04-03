Aspyn Ovard went through two major life experiences in one day. The YouTube star filed for divorce from her husband Parker Ferris on the same day she announced the birth of their third child together.

It’s a lot — so keep reading to get the full breakdown on their split.

The 27-year-old ended her marriage to her beau of over eight years on April 1, 2024 — and no, it’s not an April fools joke. The social media star has reportedly filed for divorce, after submitting the paperwork to a Salt Lake City, Utah, courthouse, according to documents obtained by People.

The former couple haven’t spoken about their split publicly.

While many were saddened to see their favorite YouTube couple split, Aspyn softened the blow by announcing the birth of her third daughter on the very same day. Aspyn took to Instagram and TikTok to share the news in a video saying, “Sweet baby was ready to be born i guess 👶🏼.”

In the clip, Aspyn is holding her newborn with the the song lyrics “just trust me you’ll be fine” written across the screen. Following her announcement, the influencer posted another clip, but this time, Parker made an appearance.

Her former partner pointed at her stomach and mouthed along to the viral sound “my friend’s in there.” Fans were quick to point out that Parker was still wearing his wedding ring while Aspyn was not.

News of her divorce is just as shocking as the news of her baby. Aspyn revealed that she had her daughter early at 34 weeks. In case you didn’t know, pregnancies usually last around 40 weeks and anything before the 37 week mark is considered a premature birth.

“My brain is just not processing what’s happening,” she shared to her 700k followers on TikTok adding, “She’s in the NICU right now, she’s doing really well, but she’s super early so she’s going to be there for a minute.”

Aspyn and Parker aren’t new parents as they share two other kids together, Cove and Lola. The pair officially said their vows in October 2015 when Aspyn was 19 and Parker was 20.

“I have a wife! She has a husband!” Parker exclaimed at the time. “I’m sure it will hit me a little later once we actually get situated, living together, normal married life.”

