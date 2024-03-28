TikTok users have crowned Tara Yummy as the ultimate It-girl — and we can’t help but agree (read our interview with her here). With over 7 million followers on the platform, fans can’t get enough of the rising star — including details on her love life. Keep reading to get all the details on her relationship status.

Who Is Tara Yummy?

The popular influencer, 23, has been around for awhile! Tara first found digital success on her Youtube channel — while she created her account back in 2012, it wasn’t until 2019 when she began to upload regularly and build an audience.

Her content ranges from fun story times to impressive makeup routines. Viewers especially tuned into Tara’s videos to see her long-term relationship with Jake Webber.

When Did Tara Yummy and Jake Webber Break Up?

Tara and Jake were together for more than five years, but called it quits in 2023.

Jake, a social media influencer, has amassed 3 million subscribers on Youtube and almost 2 million followers on Instagram. After the couple began dating in 2019, they often posted fun videos together competing in challenges or doing food reviews.

In September 2023, the former flames announced their breakup via YouTube.

“Breaking up is sad,” Jake explained in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “But we had to do it. It was what was best for the both of us and we thought what’s a better way to break up than eat pizza.”

The reason behind the split? The former couple claimed that they had hit a “wall” in their relationship. Jake added that it felt like they were “dragging something.”

Despite no longer being romantically together, they duo have remained friends and still consistently make content together.

“In the beginning, me and Tara always told each other we’re not Jake-and-Tara. We’re Jake and Tara. We’re always going to be individuals because I think that’s important,” he said in the video. “If you love something, let it go. I never knew what that meant, but I truly get it now.”

Is Tara Yummy Single?

It appears Tara is currently single — but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping her with any male influencer she collaborates with!

Keep scrolling to get a timeline on who else Tara has dated and her rumored beaus.

