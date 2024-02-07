Tarayummy is everywhere on TikTok right now! The digital star, whose real name is Tara Thompson, got her start as a YouTube creator, and has since ventured on to other social media platforms, where she’s seriously gained traction on TikTok. Keep reading to learn more about Tara, including her age, current relationship status and more.

Who Is Tarayummy?

Tara, 23, first began making videos on YouTube as a teenager, making her debut on the platform in 2019. You might recognize her from appearing in multiple videos on the collaborative YouTube channel KianAndJc, run by Kian Lawley and Jc Caylen over the years. On top of that, she often appears on the “Dropouts” podcast as a recurring guest, alongside hosts Zach Justice and Jared Bailey.

She’s also a stand-up comedian, and most recently wrapped up her Selling Myself Short Tour in March 2023

“That’s a wrap on tour, LA being sold out and my last stop was so special,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “Thank you to everyone who was part of this tour, my team, sponsors, openers, special guest and most importantly you guys! ily.”

During an interview with Naluda Magazine in May 2023, she revealed that one of her favorite parts about making content is meeting the people who watch her videos.

“Meeting people in public or on tour who are a fan of my content and knowing that there are real people watching me and it’s not just a camera I’m talking into. It’s so cool to see that they are more than just a number and a like, but real people watching me!”

As for her thoughts on social media in general, it’s a bit of a mix.

“Overall I think it’s a good thing,” she told the outlet. “I think sometimes bad people that have access to it can create problems, but ultimately it does help people connect.”

Is Tarayummy Single?

Tara appears to currently be single.

She confirmed her breakup with fellow YouTuber Jake Webber in August 2023, whom she had been dating since 2019. The former couple addressed their followers directly about their decision to end their relationship in a YouTube video at the time, titled “Jake and Tara: Break Up.”

Despite their split, the two remain on good terms and still often post photos and videos together.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you should know about the newest TikTok star, Tarayummy.

