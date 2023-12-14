Were you a huge KianAndJC or O2L fan growing up? Jc Caylen and Kian Lawley were at the height of their fame during the prime of YouTube in the 2010s, posting daily vlogs, challenge videos and overall hilarious content. Not only that, but their joint channel still lives on and the boys still make content! So, what is Jc up to now? Keep reading for details on JC now, life updates and more.

What Has Jc Caylen Been Up to Since YouTube Fame?

Both Kian and Jc still post content on their joint YouTube content, while also staying active on their separate channels. Jc has two channels that he posts pretty regularly on, @lifewithjc and @JcCaylenVODS, which is where he posts his Twitch streams.

In July 2019, Kian and Jc premiered their new Big Brother-style series The Reality House. The show features YouTubers competing to win $25,000 and was an immediate success, leading to a second and third season.

In addition to his YouTube stardom, Jc has also dipped his toes into the acting world, playing Mikey in the 2016 Tyler Perry comedy Boo! A Madea Halloween and its 2017 sequel, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. In 2015, he released a compilation album called Neptones, which hit number one on the Top Dance/rap Albums chart at the time.

Is Jc Caylen Engaged?

Jc and longterm girlfriend Chelsey Amaro announced their engagement via Instagram on December 12, 2023.

“I wanted to post this raw & real core memory that is engraved into my life forever,” JC wrote via IG caption in his own separate announcement post. “I’ve never been so happy in my entire life. all the nerves & stress to make this absolutely perfect for her was all worth it in the end. chelsey u have changed my life & have made me a better man. my goal in life is to return the favor. i love u so much. my other half forever.”

Jc popped the question to Chelsey during a trip to Mexico on their six year anniversary.

“Dec 8th 2017, i gave her a ring & asked her to be my girlfriend. 6 years later, Dec 8th 2023, i asked her to be my wife💍,” he captioned a TikTok video. Aw!

