It turns out, Kian Lawley and girlfriend Ayla Woodruff aren’t ready to be parents just yet! In a new video uploaded on Thursday, March 12, the internet stars addressed recent pregnancy rumors and told fans that there’s no baby on the way, but they have moved in together.

“I posted a photo as some of you may know. Everyone went crazy thinking we were pregnant and we have news to tell you,” Kian said, with Ayla adding, “We are… not pregnant at all.”

For those who missed it, on March 4, Kian dropped a major hint that he Ayla were expecting their first baby together in an Instagram post.

“Exciting news! Some of you already know or have found out but video coming soon,” he captioned it at the time.

But as it turned out, their photo was just a joke and instead of having a baby, the couple — who has been dating for over seven months — bought a home together.

“The news that I wanted to tell you guys was that me and Ayla are moving in… We moved in together, we’re in our new place and that’s the news. I honestly don’t know why I posted the picture,” the 24-year-old told his subscribers.

As fans know, the two stars made their love Instagram official back in July 2019, and since then they’ve been total goals. They’re constantly sharing the cutest, PDA-filled pictures together on social media, and every time they do, fans are living for it!

This exciting news came just weeks after Kian announced he and his former roommate, JC Caylen, were no longer going to be living together.

“I don’t really know why, there’s no reason we’re not living together,” the social media star explained in a recent video. “We actually looked into houses together but it just didn’t work out.”

As major Kian fans, we’re excited to see some more content coming from inside his brand new home!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.