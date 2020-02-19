Now that The Reality House season two has officially come to an end, it’s time for hosts Kian Lawley and JC Caylen to start thinking about season three. Fans quickly became obsessed with the YouTube reality series after the first season premiered in July 2019. Now, after two successful seasons and millions of views, the internet duo is gearing up for the competition show’s third season!

For those who don’t know, The Reality House brings together 12 digital stars under one roof as they compete in various challenges for the chance to win $50,000. Previously, social media stars like Andrea Russett, Trisha Paytas, Teala Dunn, Manny Gutierrez and more appeared on the first and second season of the show.

Now, fans have some questions about who they can expect to see competing in the next season. Will it just be YouTube and internet stars? Have any contestants been confirmed? Have they already started filming? And most importantly, when will season three premiere? No worries, Kian and JC fans because J-14 has you covered!

It turned out that the boys have actually shared a ton of details about what fans can expect in season three and there’s no doubt that it’s going to be epic! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on The Reality House season 3.

