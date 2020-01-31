Calling all The Reality House fans — get ready because the creators and hosts of the YouTube reality completion show just revealed what viewers can expect to see in the rest of season two. That’s right, Kian Lawley and JC Caylen chatted exclusively to J-14 about all the challenges and drama to come.

For those who don’t know The Reality House brings together 12 digital stars under one roof as they compete for the chance to win $50,000. This season brought together Andrea Russett, Brittany Broski, Yousef Erakat, Harrison Webb, Imari Stuart, Kenny Knox, Lena Nersesian, Manny Gutierrez, Ryan Abe, Tab Lawley, Taylor Blake and Teala Dunn to compete for the grand prize. According to JC, “tensions are high” as the contestants gear up for their final challenge in the house.

“We’re three episodes before the finale starts and that’s when things get real. Things get emotional,” JC explained. “The second half of The Reality House is more of the people who are really there to win. Emotions get higher and the challenges get more real.”

Season two has brought some “larger-than-life” challenges for the contestants. In episode four, the digital stars were faced with an epic human claw machine challenge. As it turned out, that game — which quickly became a fan-favorite — almost didn’t happen at all!

“The human claw machine was probably one of the biggest challenges we’ve had,” JC said. “We were going to get the claw machine, but communication problems happened within email and we had very limited service at the house. It was very hard to get in contact with these people. So, I set an alarm [at 3:30 A.M.] and no one showed up, so I went back to sleep. Around 4:00 A.M., people were banging on our windows and it was the human claw machine guy to set up. That was probably one of the happiest moments because I was so upset that it wasn’t going to happen, and it ended up happening.”

Despite all the set-up issues, both Kian and JC agree that the human claw machine has been their favorite challenge, yet.

“It was my favorite. Everyone got to participate. That made me happy. It was good for camera; it was good for our contestants. I got to try it out. It was a good time,” JC said. Kian agreed, “I loved that one.”

Aside from the physical challenges, the creators made one major change for the second season in order to create a “more immersive” and drama-filled environment for the participants. Before they entered the house, contestants gave up their cell phones.

“We learned a lot from season one. One of the big things we realized was, in season one people had their phones and they really weren’t talking to each other,” Kian explained. “Without phones they were forced to talk to each other and forced to be present in the competition and not lost in their own little world. It was not to torture them.”

When it came to choosing their season two competitors, the duo revealed that they actually asked a lot of their friends to participate.

“All of our friends we’re rooting for and then there’s people in the competition like Lena, Taylor and Manny. People you wouldn’t expect to make it this far,” Kian said when asked about his favorite season two contestant. “I didn’t know Taylor at the beginning of this season, but she showed how strong she is mentally and physically. She showed a lot and she’s making it really far. I think she’s a really strong competitor and same with Lena, she’s also showing a lot.”

Kian also teased a major elimination between two of the strongest competitors that have to face-off against each other.

“I can’t tell you who is in the elimination, but there’s two people that head to the elimination and it’s two people that no one would expect to go head-to-head and they do end up going head-to-head,” he said. “One of the strongest people in the house mentally, physically and emotionally, has a really difficult time.”

As for who comes out on top and wins the $50,000? Well, the hosts couldn’t say, but they did promise a shocking finale.

“Kian and I were expecting one thing and another thing happened. Without giving too much away, it’s a lot of emotion there and we just weren’t expecting it. It was a breath of fresh air,” JC said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.