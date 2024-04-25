If you had Vine, then you definitely remember Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips. Known for their quick-witted and oftentimes nonsensical humor, the two transitioned to YouTube and TikTok following the end of the video sharing app (R.I.P. Vine), and have been unstoppable ever since!

Get a full breakdown on their stardom and how they created their successful podcast.

Who is Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips?

As we previously mentioned, the duo first got their big break on the popular 6-second app in 2013. Both accumulated over 500,000 followers on the platform before it was ultimately shut down in 2017.

Enya, who is originally from Miami, Florida, made the switch over to YouTube — where she posts clothing hauls, story times and vlogs. The 25-year-old was able to maintain her stardom and has since accumulated over 1.2 million followers on the streaming app.

Drew made a similar transition at the time, and posted comedy vlogs alongside other popular YouTube challenges.

Despite both being successful on Vine, the two didn’t begin a friendship until 2015 after meeting on tour. A few years later — and many appearances on each other’s channels — the two made a big step in their friendship, moving in together!

One year after their move, they created a channel together called Field Trip, where they post challenge videos.

And in 2021, Enya and Drew finally gave the people what they wanted — a podcast!

What is ‘Emergency Intercom’?

Hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in weekly to the “Emergency Intercom” podcast. Hosted by Enya and Drew, the two besties sit down to discuss whatever they feel like talking about — emphasis on whatever.

With over 140 videos under their belt, each episode is truly one of a kind. From talking about manipulation tactics to lead poisoning, you never know what you’re going to get from the icons (and we love every second of it).

When it comes to picking their topics for each episode, Drew explained the extensive behind-the-scenes work that goes into it — well, kind of.

“I don’t know. There have been moments where we’ll do a podcast and we have nothing to speak about and I actually don’t know how we pull shit out of our ass. I know it’s a big thing online, platonic soulmates, but I genuinely believe that we just have this connection comedically,” Drew revealed to Paper Magazine in 2022.

You’ve probably heard several clips from their podcast on TikTok without realizing it — one of our favorites being Enya’s meltdown about vacationing with her friends and future kids — “Why would a man be there?!” Iconic.

