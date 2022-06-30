Conan Gray has been topping music charts and going viral on TikTok since 2020! The singer-songwriter, who wrote the viral TikTok song “Heather,” just released his second album, Superache, on June 24, 2022 — and he’s also best friends with Olivia Rodrigo. So, who is Conan, exactly?

Conan, 23, is a singer-songwriter who started off his career by posting song covers on YouTube when he was a teenager. He started releasing music in 2018 and was thrust into the spotlight after his song “Heather” blew up the charts back in 2020 — which became a viral sensation on TikTok. He is most well-known for his super emotional ballads and vulnerable story-telling through his lyrics.

“I feel everything super intensely,” he told GQ in February 2022. “I feel like the people who listen to my music are the same way, so I don’t feel alone. I’d much rather feel everything super intensely than feel nothing at all.”

The “People Watching” singer grew up in Georgetown Texas, until he moved to California and enrolled at UCLA, where he quickly walked out of English class after signing a record deal. “I remember going to the counselor’s office and telling them I was dropping out, and the lady was like, ‘Are you sure?’”

He would go on to produce music with Dan Nigro, who has also worked with artists like Caroline Polachek and Olivia Rodrigo, the latter being one of his best friends. “I was always one of Conan’s biggest fans,” she told GQ. “Conan really lights up every room he walks into. He’s so generous and warm with his spirit.”

Another fun fact about the singer, is even though he writes heartbreaking songs about love and relationships, he himself has never been in a relationship!

“You will probably be surprised to learn that I’ve never actually dated anyone. It’s embarrassing! Dating makes me nervous,” he explained. “All my best friends are dating people, though, so I live vicariously through them. I’ve been heartbroken, obviously. I’ve been in love with people, but they haven’t loved me back. In high school I was in love with someone who ended up destroying me. I wrote basically my whole first album about them, and the song ‘Heather.’ I still write songs about them.”

