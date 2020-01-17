Tana Mongeau Explains Why She's Taking A Break From YouTube

Internet star Tana Mongeau just opened up about her current YouTube hiatus. On Wednesday, January 15, the 21-year-old took to Twitter and apologized to fans for not uploading a new video to YouTube since before the new year. Tana explained that she needed to take some time off for both her “mental and physical health.”

“Guys, sorry for how long I haven’t uploaded. Won’t happen again this year. Been trying to break for my mental and physical health which are both failing miserably lol,” she explained. “Late 2019 recap coming ASAP. Still been shooting my show which has captured all of this mess. 2020 I’m coming.”

Fans were quick to send the YouTube star words of encouragement. They commended her for putting her mental and physical health first.

“Please NEVER apologize for taking a break for your mental health. ALWAYS put yourself first, we love you so so much no matter what,” one fan responded. Another added, “I’ve missed you BUT… YOUR HEALTH & HAPPINESS is the MOST IMPORTANT. DON’T APOLOGIZE. We love you. No matter what.”

The explanation for her YouTube hiatus came days after she and husband Jake Paul announced on January 2, 2020 that they were taking a break from their whirlwind relationship. The couple took to Instagram and posted matching photos along with heartfelt captions that said they both needed time to focus on their own lives.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote on Instagram.

Previously, Tana gave some insight into what went wrong in their relationship on December 29, 2019 when she uploaded a video, titled “The Truth About Everything.” She claimed her and Jake were still together at the time the video was released and revealed that things had changed drastically between them after they got married.

The social media star also got real about her mental health issues, past drug abuse and family problems during the tell-all video.

“I feel like in 2019, I got caught up in so many things that stepping out of the situation now, I wasn’t my full authentic self. I became someone, in a lot ways, that I hate,” she told viewers at the time. “I think I’m at a point of my life now where I’m so angry at myself and the world. I feel like my body is like a cage and I’m on the inside screaming to let it out. All of the bad things that happened to me — I just feel defeated and I can’t do it anymore.”

