Since Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are two of the most popular YouTubers ever, the internet pretty much lost it when news hit the web that they first started dating back in April 2019. Up until they decided to take a break in January 2, 2020, the two were pretty much couple goals. They were always hanging out, posting adorable PDA-filled pictures on social media, gushing over each other, vlogging together and having the cutest interactions. And get this, you guys — the couple even got married on July 28, 2019!

That’s right, after only three months together, the lovebirds seemingly became husband and wife. But wait, were these two actually married or did they fake their relationship for some clout? Fans know that they both love to do crazy things for some views, and it wouldn’t be the first time Jake played up a romance for his YouTube channel (remember Jerika?).

Well guys, J-14 has you covered. We went ahead and did some investigating, so let’s break it all down — shall we? Here’s everything we know about Jake and Tana’s relationship… Scroll through our gallery to uncover the truth about #Jana.

