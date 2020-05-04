After months of waiting, it’s finally here! That’s right, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul‘s MTV show finally has a release date and we couldn’t be more excited. Mark your calendars, people, because the special Ridiculousness spinoff, Bustedness, is set to hit the network on Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, with two brand new episodes that are sure-to-be hilarious.

In a sneak peek of the series, both YouTube stars watched and laughed along as unsuspecting victims got caught in some pretty hilarious and compromising acts!

For those who forgot, it was first announced that the former couple had scored their own show back in December 2019. They officially announced the major news to fans in since-deleted Instagram posts.

“The Paul’s… Coming to a television near you. Never did I think growing up watching Ridiculousness I’d have an opportunity to be on a spinoff where Jake and I get to be bootleg Rob Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast hahahaha,” Tana captioned her photo at the time. “Never did I think I’d bag two MTV shows — one digital and one linear. Thank you for creating this world for me… More to come. See you on TV?”

As fans know, since their TV show announcement, Jake and Tana have unfortunately split and gone their separate ways. On January 2, 2020, the couple announced that they were taking a break from their whirlwind relationship. Both internet sensations took to Instagram and posted matching photos along with heartfelt captions that explained that they both needed time to focus on their own lives.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote on Instagram at the time.

As for what the future holds in terms of the two YouTube stars and their relationship, Tana admitted during an interview with Metro U.K. interview that her and Jake are currently taking things “day by day.”

“We both stepped back to really focus on our friendship, and I think that’s what we’ll focus on right now, building the foundation of that friendship,” Tana told the U.K.-based newspaper. “I have no idea where it’s going to go, I can’t say that I ever know what the future holds, I’ll always have a crazy love for Jake that I don’t really share for anyone else because I shared such a time in my life that I’ll never experience again.”

