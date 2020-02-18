YouTube star Tana Mongeau was all smiles when catching up with her ex-husband Jake Paul‘s brother Logan. On Monday, February 17, the internet stars were photographed having a meal and chatting on the sidewalk outside Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles.

Tana and Logan were also spotted cozying up to one another during the brunch session. Some images showed the blonde beauty as she hugged her ex-bother-in-law. Logan also planted a kiss on her head before putting his arm around Tana. While they were dining, she even gave him a sip of her iced coffee. Naturally fans are shook by this apparent PDA.

As fans know, this came over a month after Tana and Jake announced that they were taking a break from their whirlwind relationship. in January 2020. Both stars took to Instagram and posted matching photos along with heartfelt captions that said they both needed time to focus on their own lives.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, despite the breakup, Tana seemed to still have good relationship with her ex’s brother. Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos.

