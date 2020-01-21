YouTuber Tana Mongeau has set the record straight about her relationship status. On Monday, January 20, the 21-year-old took to Twitter and made it clear to her two million followers that, despite what some people may think, she’s currently single.

“Seeing all the assumptions on my love life currently cracks me up. I’m just doing me,” she wrote.

Previously, fans speculated that Tana was dating fellow YouTube star David Dobrik following her split from husband Jake Paul. Rumors started swirling that the two internet stars were together on January 2, 2020, after the social media star took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of herself trying out the new “2020 Prediction” filter that has been taking the platform by storm. Tana continuously landed on the “in love” option, and she told her followers, “Um I keep only getting this one?”

Later that same evening, David posted a video of himself trying out the same exact filter. He also got the “in love” option, and Tana totally took that as a sign. She was quick to repost his video to her own Instagram Stories, along with the caption “Coincidence? I think not.”

She then fueled speculation that something was going on between them even more when she revealed that her and the “Vlog Squad” founder were texting for two days straight!

“For the past two days I’ve been coincidentally napping when David texted me, ‘What are you doing?’ So I just changed his text tone to an alarm tone because 2020 is not a year of f**king up my bag,” she tweeted.

Could this be YouTube’s next biggest couple? Well, David denied that anything was going on between him and Tana when he retweeted an article about the rumored relationship and added, “Are y’all on crack?”

Tana also tweeted a snapshot of her and David FaceTiming on January 8, 2020.

“We’d like to be addressing these rumors in private smh,” she captioned it.

Eventually, she addressed the rumors once and for all. Tana told Seventeen Magazine, “Imagine a world where David Dobrik would date me. We’re just friends.” Yep, she’s most definitely single.

