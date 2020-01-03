Tana Mongeau Ships Herself With David Dobrik Following Jake Paul Split

It looks like YouTube’s hottest couple in 2020 might be Tana Mongeau and David Dobrik. Yep, that’s right, the 21-year-old blonde beauty is shipping herself with the Vlog Squad creator and, honestly, we’re here for it!

On Thursday, January 2, Tana took to her Instagram Stories and posted videos of herself trying out the new filters that have been taking the platform by storm. When she tried out the “2020 Predictions” filter, Tana continuously landed on the “in love” option. She told followers, “Um I keep only getting this one?”

Tana wasn’t the only internet star that will supposedly feel the love in 2020 because later that same evening, David posted a video of himself trying out the same exact filter. He also got the “in love” option and Tana totally took that as a sign. She was quick to repost his video to her own Instagram Stories along with the caption “Coincidence? I think not.”

This could be the social media couple fans never knew they needed!

As Tana fans know, this came just after she and husband Jake Paul announced on January 2, 2020 that they were taking a break from their whirlwind relationship. The couple took to Instagram and posted matching photos along with heartfelt captions that said they both needed time to focus on their own lives.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote on Instagram.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Jake added in a post of his own.

For those who missed it, Tana previously gave some insight into what went wrong on December 29, 2019 when she uploaded a video, titled “The Truth About Everything.” She claimed that they were still together at the time the video was released and revealed that things had changed drastically between them after they got married.

“The second Jake and I got married, I just feel like everything changed. I don’t blame Jake, I think that the second he said, ‘I do’ to me, he kind of mentally was just like, ‘Now what?’ I think he mentally was over it. I don’t blame him but it left me clinging, trying to make this work,” she explained.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.