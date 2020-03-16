Ever since David Dobrik catapulted into fame through his YouTube channel, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — is he single? We mean, between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor and breathtaking smile, he’s pretty much stolen all of our hearts by now. So it’s only natural that we’re curious about his love life.

Some fans are convinced he’s secretly dating his assistant, Natalie Noel. Why? Well, the pair have been spending a lot of time together lately, and they’re constantly sharing the cutest photos from their hangout sessions. We decided to do some investigating of our own, and it turns out, there are definitely some major clues that there’s something going on between the two.

OK, so what’s the deal with him and Natalie? Who else has the influencer dated? Was he ever in a relationship with Tana Mongeau? And most importantly, did he really marry Jason Nash‘s mom, Lorraine? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. We’re breaking down David’s entire love life from start to finish — from the truth about those Natalie rumors to his former flames and everything in between.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to David’s love live and past relationships.

