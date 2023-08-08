An unlikely pairing! Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik sparked romance rumors in August 2023, after being spotted out together at Lollapalooza in Chicago. But what’s really going down between the rumored duo?

While there are no pictures of their apparent outing, eyewitnesses saw Sabrina and David together as they “shared a booth with a few other friends towards the side of the stage,” while partying at Tao Chicago, according to a report from Page Six at the time.

“They were smiling and laughing while sitting next to each other and chatting before Metro Boomin came on,” the insider added. “Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day.”

Are Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Dating?

Although it’s unclear where they actually stand, fans are convinced that Sabrina shut down romance rumors with an Instagram caption recounting her weekend at the music festival.

“Sry i don’t date lollapaloozas,” she captioned a series of photo form her performance. Some fans were quick to point out that the caption referenced the improvised outro that Sabrina made up on stage while sining her popular track “Nonsense.” Generally, she comes up with a new line to end the song at every show.

“Turn that d–k to stone / Call me Medusa / Choking on him, need Heimlich maneuver / Sorry I don’t date Lollapalooz-ers,” she sang at the music festival, according to videos of her performance.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time that Sabrina and David have been romantically linked. Instagram account DeuxMoi hinted at their apparent romance in February 2023, claiming they were in London together. However, neither has spoken publicly about the ongoing speculation.

Who Has Sabrina Carpenter Dated?

Prior to the David rumors, Sabrina was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes. However, the “In My Blood” singer was quick to set the record straight.

“We are not dating,” Shawn told RTL Boulevard in March 2023, while discussing a brand partnership. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

The Girl Meets World alum dated Bradley Steven Perry from 2014 to 2015. She was also rumored to be romantically involved with Griffin Gluck and Joshua Bassett, the latter of which caused the rumored “Drivers License” drama with Olivia Rodrigo.

