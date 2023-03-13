How tall is Sabrina Carpenter? The better question is, how short is Sabrina Carpenter? The Disney Channel alum’s height is a topic that internet users love to discuss when she poses next to taller celebrities. Keep reading to uncover her exact height.

How Tall Is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina, 23, is exactly 5 feet tall, which she revealed during an interview with Wired in December 2021.

The Tall Girl actor told the outlet that she was no taller than 4-foot-11 during her time on Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel show she starred in from 2014 to 2017. However, a few months after the series finale, her height changed. “I remember when I hit 5-foot, I was doing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and I found out that day,” she said. “And then I don’t think I’ve grown since.”

The Disney alum shared how she grew up with the cast of Girl Meets World’s during a 2017 appearance on The Zach Sang Show. “There is such a sweet memory of going through puberty with these people,” she revealed. “They’ve seen your best and worst days and you’ve learned so much from these people. I was there five days a week, from morning until night and you really get to know those people as family.”

Since her Disney days, the “nonsense” singer has been super busy with her music career, along with acting in a few Netflix movies such as Work It, Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2. She also starred in the film The Hate U Give.

Sabrina is most passionate when she speaks about her music career and performing, though. She has released four albums since 2016 and continues to release singles for her fans. “Performing for people is something I’ve always wanted to do. I just couldn’t imagine doing anything else.” Sabrina during a GQ interview.

“I’m trying to get back on the road as soon as possible as that’s what I love,” continued the actress. “I was always performing as a child, anytime there was a stage or an elevated hill that I could pretend was a stage, I was straight to it… I think there’s just an energy that you can’t really get anywhere else after doing a show. I still get my nerves here and there.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Sabrina’s height compared to taller celebrities.

